MELBOURNE, Fla. — Reopening Florida hair salons is not part of the governor's Phase One plan to get the state back up and running.

Melbourne salon owner made video to Gov. DeSantis

Salons not able to open in Phase 1; not yet known about Phase 2

But a Melbourne salon owner is begging him to allow them to reopen, or their brand new business will be forced to shutter.

"Going really well, there are six stylists here and everyone is booked," said Cru Salon Owner​ Crystal Behringer​, whose dream of opening a hair salon became reality in December.

But the coronavirus pandemic came calling, and like other salons in Florida, they were told to lock up.

"We were shocked, scared, still had bills to pay, not knowing how long we'd be out," Behringer said.

Their clients have remained loyal. The stylists continue to push appointments back.

But Behringer is concerned that might not last, and misses the personal interaction.

"I've been doing hair here in Brevard County since '83, so I've grown up with them," said Behringer. "We are independent contractors, we rent a chair, if we don't give a haircut we don't get a paycheck."

Now with the reality of closing, she and her fellow stylists made a video urging the governor to let them reopen.

The video talks about the sanitary steps they would take if customers were allowed back, and having one client per stylist at a time inside.

"We follow protocol," said Behringer. "We don't want to get anyone sick, we don't want to lose any of our clients either. "Please let us open. Let us open our doors."​

So far, the governor's Phase Two plan also does not mention the opening of hair salons.

