PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Carnival Cruise Line plans to restart North American cruises again August 1, with two of eight ships sailing out of Port Canaveral, the company said.

For nearby business owners who have opened their doors for the first time in weeks, this is welcome news as they get back on their feet.

Florida restaurants are now through their first day of being able to serve dinner since Gov. Ron DeSantis' Phase 1 reopening plan for the state of Florida.

In Port Canaveral, some restaurants opened their doors Monday for the first time in weeks, others are choosing to stay closed a little longer.

"We put our life savings into this. We did nine months of remodel. We just had our grand opening February 28, and by March 17, we had to close down," said Ellie Mae's Tiki Bar owner Peg Schaller.

Restaurants can seat up to 25 percent capacity indoors, with social distancing seating outdoors.

The Seafood Market in Port Canaveral was able to stay open.

"Trying to directly market to the people cooking at home now. We'd lost probably 90 percent of our sales to restaurants and distributors," said owner Sherri McCoy.

She's looking forward to more local restaurants opening their doors.

"A lot of our larger restaurants aren't opening right away. So we probably won't see a change for another 2-3 weeks," McCoy said.

Starting August 1, Carnival Cruise Line is going to resume 2 ships from Port Canaveral. For Schaller and McCoy, that means more business.

"The cruise ships (bring) people in for tours so they can see what we do here," McCoy said.

With phase one underway, spirits are higher here along the coast as businesses look forward instead of in the rear view mirror.

Under the governor's phase two plan, restaurants could increase to 75 percent capacity. But, phase two will not start until the state continues to see fewer coronavirus cases.

As for Carnival Cruise Line, the company says all of its North American cruises scheduled between June 27 and July 31 are canceled. But starting August 1, the Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation will resume cruises again out of Port Canaveral.

Six other Carnival ships will also resume cruises on that date: The Horizon, Magic, and Sensation will sail out of Miami; and the Dream, Freedom, and Vista out of Galveston, Texas. All other North American and Australian cruises are canceled through August 31.