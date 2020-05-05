NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Despite now being able to open under phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan, some Central Florida businesses like are deciding to stay closed for several reasons.

The Florida Local in New Smyrna Beach, which has been closed for seven weeks, is among those not opening their doors just yet. Here’s why:

1. Demand: The Florida Local co-owners Alonda McCarty and Chelsea Preston aren’t sure how fast customers will come running back.

“Our customers especially, they’re ready to maybe go back out to eat or go somewhere and have a drink. But you know, we still don’t know what the response would be, them running back out shopping and being in a small space like this,” McCarty said.

2. New Health Precautions: The pair said they are still deciding what measures to put in place to protect employees and customers in their small store.

3. Expenses: Implementing the new health precautions and preparing their store to reopen will be a big financial cost in a time where they’ve already lost money.

Preston and McCarty said they’ve applied for grants, but have not received any money yet.

4. 25% Capacity: With their store only allowed to operate at 25% capacity, that means only a couple people could be inside their store at a time due to the size.

“At 25%, which may or may not be enough incentive for us to both pay staff … we have to restock the entire coffee bar, fresh milk has to be ordered, you know, all of those kind of things. And if we are not running through that supply then it is more of a loss hazard than what it is worth for the 25% capacity,” said McCarty.

5. Alternatives: Instead of rushing into reopening, they plan to wait and see how customers react to retail stores opening back up.

In the meantime, they’ve shifted much of their business online and hope the community will support them by shopping local there.