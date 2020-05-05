The global pandemic has brought to light just how fragile the food supply chain really is. One group of people has not only started a garden, but they are starting community sustainability.

It was a paved parking lot, when we started it,” said Radix Eco Center Executive Director Stacy Pettigrew.

10 years ago, they transformed a parking lot into an oasis of sustainable resources for the south end community.

“It can provide access to fresh and healthy food which is really important to keep your immune system strong,” said Pettigrew.

They’re calling it “Pandemic Resilience Gardens” and its all part of the ‘Grow Local, Buy Local’ initiative.

“We have discovered in the United States as a whole, that we are far too dependent on these global supply lines,” said PAUSE Sustainability Advisor Sandy Stuebing.

Lack of access to certain items has driven up demand for food banks and food drives in underserved communities.

“This pandemic has exposed, essentially the disparity as ever is related to big box companies and also the small businesses that exist,” said Albany Common Council member Owusu Anane.

Anane says promoting investment in community sustainable businesses like Radix could ensure necessities will be available in the next crisis.

“Instead of having to drive a couple of miles to go to Walmart, you could just go to small business around the corner and purchase goods, purchase food,” said Anane.

They say the idea’s not just limited to the Radix Garden. They are compiling a variety of local businesses people can access online.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our city and we have to make sure that we encourage them, we support them,” said Anane.