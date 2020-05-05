A gym in Herkimer is looking to reopen its doors next week, days before the state’s pause is set to end.

Revamp Fitness posted on their Facebook page Sunday afternoon that they’d be opening their doors back up Monday the 11.

"We came up with the idea to reopen four days early. Basically it comes down to several factors,” says the gym’s owner, Jason Crippen.

Those factors include potential regional reopening on May 15, and the coronavirus numbers in Herkimer County, where 86 have tested positive and three have died.

"We're not minimizing that, it's a horrible thing. But at the same time, upstate New York is being forgotten about and we're being dictated by downstate,” said Crippen.

The gym is looking to open back up with precautions in place, including temperature checks for employees, arrows to mark safe movement throughout the facility, staff wearing masks and equipment placed apart for social distancing. But the plans to reopen next week violate the state’s restrictions on businesses deemed non-essential, and the gym has already received a warning from the Sheriff’s Office.

"If he opens up on the 11, whether our Sheriff is going to make the call again, I don't know, he might. Because technically he hasn't done anything wrong yet. He really hasn't broken the law until he puts people in there,” said Herkimer County Legislature Chairman Vincent Bono.

Defying the restrictions could result in a fine.

"The way I look at it is, if I get fined, we have to pay money, but at the same time, if I can't pay my bills, I'm still in the negative,” says Crippen, “We're down, like I said, two months we've gone without any money coming in."

But if law enforcement does act, he will comply.

"We're not going to go rogue and we're not going to protest them, we're going to do what we have to, but at the same time, I feel like it puts small business owners like me in Herkimer County in a tough position," Crippen said.

County lawmakers say complaints are ultimately passed along to the municipality, where Crippen is a Herkimer police officer.

Herkimer's Chief says he's not at liberty to discuss it due to a potential personnel investigation, but adds it will be handled the same as any other business in the village.