SARASOTA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said drive-thru coronavirus tests will soon have lanes dedicated to antibody tests.

Drive-thru Covid-19 testing sites will soon have antibody tests

200,000 antibody tests will be available statewide

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: In the Central Florida area | In the Tampa Bay area

Speaking at a drive-thru testing site in Sarasota County Tuesday, the governor said in addition to the Covid-19 tests offered at drive-thru state testing sites, antibody tests will take place soon.

DeSantis said the antibody tests will be important for health care workers and people who feel they may have been exposed but are not showing symptoms.

State officials said 200,000 antibody tests will be available in the coming days.

Gov. DeSantis added that the state set a record Monday with about 23,000 Covid-19 tests and 500 coming back positive, about a two percent positive rate.

Still, the governor cautioned the methodical reopening Florida plan will continue in phases.

"We have to be very measured how we're doing it," he said of the state reopening beaches, restaurants, parks and businesses. "Instill some confidence (first). Then I think we can get back very quickly."