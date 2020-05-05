Upon learning upstate dairy farmers were dumping milk due to a lack of buyers during this pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new program designed to ensure that milk, rather than going down the drain, made its way downstate to those who desperately need fresh dairy.

"This is just a total waste to me," Cuomo said last week. "We have people downstate who need food. We have farmers upstate who can't sell their product. We have to put those two things together."

That combination is the Nourish New York Initiative announced by Governor Cuomo last week. At first, many farmers wondered, with hopefulness, how it would work. Now, details are emerging.

"It's addressing two significant needs. It’s feeding our population and its supporting our farms. It's not going to be a silver bullet. It's not going to fix all of our problems for anybody, but every little bit helps," Sheland Farms Owner Devon Shelmidine said.

New York State is putting $25 million in a pot. It will spread that money out to food banks across the state, including nearly $2.2M to the food bank of Central New York. The banks will then use that money to buy products directly from New York State farms, or from companies that process the milk, such as Cabot Cheese, Chiobani, HP Hood and more. Those processing companies must use New York State milk in all products they sell through this program.

"Hopefully by the state stepping in and helping us out here, we can all be able to do a little bit more and give back a little bit more to help and in turn, it can hopefully help us out with having a home for our product," Shelmidine added.

The other hope from all of this is, people continuing to demand knowing where their food is coming from. After this pandemic has passed, will the dynamics evolve? Will people continue to buy products from their neighbors, understanding what goes into local foods compared others, where you may have less knowledge of how they are made?