ORLANDO, Fla — We are now two weeks away until foreclosures and evictions resume, putting tens of thousands of residents at risk of losing their homes amid the coronavirus crisis .

Foreclosures, evictions in Fla. set to resume May 19



State Rep. Anna Eskamani calling on DeSantis to extend moratorium



Yovanna Ortiz reached out to us after she says her 85-year-old mother’s condo was foreclosed on and then sold for $100 on April 21.

Spectrum News confirmed that sale on the Orange County Clerk of Court website.

Ortiz became emotional when describing the past month: “It’s like a nightmare. It’s like a nightmare thinking that my mom is going to be without a roof.”

Having to support her family of four, including her husband with cancer, Ortiz says she simply doesn’t have the room or means to move her mother in.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order, which temporarily suspends foreclosures and evictions until May 19, but only mortgage foreclosure cases.

Ortiz has filed an appeal with the court, but says she, like so many others, are confused and feel abandoned by the system.

With unemployment numbers continuing to skyrocket, and many still waiting to receive benefits, State Rep. Anna Eskamani has called on DeSantis to extend the foreclosure moratorium to July 25, and expand it to include all foreclosures and evictions in both public and private sectors.

"We have requested the governor renew this suspension because we are fearful that many folks are on that edge of being evicted,” Eskamani said.

Spectrum News has repeatedly reached out to DeSantis’ Office about what will happen to everyone in two weeks, along with what support the state will provide. We did not receive a response before our deadline.

So what can you do?