A battery recycling facility coming to the village of Endicott has been approved, but there's some residents who are hoping the project can be stopped.

Endicott residents experienced a chemical spill years ago, and some neighbors fear the same will happen with a new battery recycling facility.

"We're hoping people like Governor Cuomo stand up and listen to the fact that Endicott has already been polluted. We have friends here who paid seventy thousand dollars because their kids were born with special needs because of IBM's pollution," said Diane Hunter, an Endicott resident.

SungEel MCC Americas is building a battery recycling facility in the village. Residents are concerned toxins will fill the air from the recycling process, but the mayor says it won't harm residents.

"It's less than when you start up your vehicle. When you start up your car in your own driveway you're getting more dioxide than this company is going to produce," said Mayor, Linda Jackson.

The business has held public meetings in the village but some residents feel excluded from the process.

"It was the way this was approved under everybody's noses. When I say that, nobody really knew about it as far as your average citizen here. But our elected officials knew about it," said Hunter.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson says the project has already been approved. Employees are expected to be hired within the next two weeks. And the mayor believes this will draw other businesses.

"Bring the village back to life and that's what people want. They want the village being brought back to life and this is just a good start," said Jackson.

The facility is expected to begin work this fall.