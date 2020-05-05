TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday touted a number of fixes made to the state's unemployment system since its glaring deficiencies came to light earlier this year and called for an inspector general investigation into why such an inadequate system cost the state so much money when it was put into place prior to his administration.

Speaking to reporters in Tallahassee, DeSantis went over the details of what he called a "major overhaul", including steps he took to remove impediments to residents getting help quickly.

"We suspended the one-week waiting period, we did make the paper applications available, we did the chatbot at Floridajobs.org because we wanted to get people frequently asked questions, we did bring in 2,000 additional employees to get an all-hands-on-deck approach," he explained.

"You've started to see really significant volume of payments going out and it's taken a major overhaul," he later added.

But what if you're still waiting for benefits to come through, despite all those improvements to the system?

For more on this story, watch the video above.