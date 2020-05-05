ORLANDO, Fla. — Leaders at AdventHealth says its hospitals are prepared to safely perform elective surgeries again.

Elective surgeries permitted in Florida again



AdventHealth taking extra precautions to help patients feel safe



They’re encouraging patients to come in now instead of putting off needed medical care. But experts are warning people that it’s not time yet to open everything back up.

The curve representing coronavirus cases is sloping down in Florida, but you wouldn’t know it if you checked yourself into AdventHealth hospital.

You’ll be asked screening questions, given a mask, and hand sanitizer, and you’ll get your temperature checked, even if you’re an employee.

If anything they’re stepping up measures like never before.

“We wouldn’t open unless we were absolutely convinced that it was safe for everybody,” said Chief Medical Officer for Advent Health Dr. Neil Finkler.

He says they’re taking this many precautions so patients feel safe coming in and don’t delay needed medical care.

Hospitals in Florida are now able to perform elective surgeries again, but at AdventHealth all patients have to test negative for coronavirus before they’ll operate.

CEO Daryl Tol says they have the capacity to test all their staff and patients daily.

“In theory we could test over 10,000 people a day,” Tol said.

These medical experts say the success in cases of coronavirus going down is a direct result of Floridians practicing social distancing and other measures.

But Dr. Finkler warns it’s not time yet to kick back and lose the healthy habits.

“The worst thing we could do is to just willy nilly open up, take all of our restrictions throw them aside and the next thing you know we’re back worse than we were initially,” Finkler said.

He says while the financial hit businesses have taken has been severe, it could be worse if they open up without following phase one guidelines.

“And you talk about an economic hit, the economic hit would be far worse than what it would be if we do this smartly,” Finkler said.

Dr. Finkler says if they start to see a second wave of cases surge here, they’ll pull back on a lot of their operations and urge the state to do the same.