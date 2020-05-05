VALENCIA, Calif. – David Heredia is the creator of the Heroes of Color web series which spawned the Little Heroes of Color book, published by scholastic in December of 2019. In January of this year, he published his second book, The Freelance Hustle, a guide to making a living as a freelance artist.

What You Need To Know

Artist branched out from web series to publish two books



Coronavirus pandemic forced him to cancel book signings, other engagements



He reached out to his network to see how others were coping



This led him to launch a new web series on freelance survival

Heredia was doing book signings and had speaking engagements scheduled. He was even able to lease his own office for the first time.

And then, the coronavirus hit.

All of his appearances were canceled, he lost about $15,000 in revenue, and almost lost his office. He started to panic so he turned to his peers, fellow freelancers and small business owners.

“I know the first thing that I needed was inspiration, so what I started to do was reaching out to my network of freelancers, small business owners and just speak to them and find out the things that they’re doing and how the coronavirus sort changed how they do business,” said Heredia.

He recorded the interviews and started his own web series, putting the interviews on his website.

The project forced him out of his comfort zone as he learned to host and expanded his editing techniques.

“As a result I think I made myself much more of an asset to clients, one of the people I actually interviewed hired me to do some marketing material for them because they liked the marketing material I did for my own series,” said Heredia.

In the process of inspiring himself, he inspired others and unexpectedly inspired his own daughter, Josefina, who is now doing her own web videos and voicing and new project with her dad, Story Time With Little Heroes of Color.