NATIONWIDE -- You’ve probably seen pictures of so-called “Murder Hornets” shared on social media this past week. While a lot of the posts are comical, reality is Asian giant hornets have been located in the United States, and if you come into contact with one, your best bet is getting out of there quickly.

What You Need To Know

Asian giant hornets located in Washington state



Measure nearly 2 inches and deliver highly venomous sting



Invasive, often attaching honey bees



Washington Department of Agriculture working to eliminate hornets

The Asian giant hornet is the world’s largest hornet, measuring nearly two inches long and wielding a 0.24-inch stinger capable of injecting a large amount of venom. In fact, it can inject about seven times the amount of venom that a honey bee is capable of delivering.

You most certainly don’t want to come into contact with one. It can sting multiple times, and can kill a person with multiple stings, whether that person is allergic or not.

In this April 23, 2020, photo provided by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, dead Asian giant hornets sit on a researcher's field notebook in Blaine, Wash. The world's largest hornet, a 2-inch long killer with an appetite for honey bees, has been found in Washington state and entomologists are making plans to wipe it out. Dubbed the "Murder Hornet" by some, the Asian giant hornet has a sting that could be fatal to some humans. It is just now starting to emerge from hibernation. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture via AP)

The hornet was spotted in Washington state in December, near the Canadian border. While it’s not known how the hornets arrived in the United States, it is native to East Asia, South Asia, Mainland Southeast Asia and parts of Russia Far East.

#ICYMI Here is our image comparing #AsianGiantHornet to other flying insects. No, its name is not the #murderhornet pic.twitter.com/cwIgIPGC1t — WA St Dept of Agr (@WSDAgov) May 3, 2020

The hornets feed on plant sap and fruit, and they are invasive, known to attack honey bee hives, killing adult honey bees and feeding on larvae and pupae.

Washington’s Department of Agriculture is set to begin trapping queens soon, before it’s too late.

