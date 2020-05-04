SOUTH CAROLINA -- Starting Monday, restaurants in South Carolina are allowed to offer outdoor dining service.

Since March, restaurants, including Danny's Pizza and Pasta, have only provided take-out, curbside, and delivery service. This is an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"There's definitely been a hit in business, but we are very blessed to have the Tega Cay community because they have been incredibly supportive," Danny's Pizza and Pasta Owner Amber Margies said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced restaurants can resume outdoor dining service on May 4 while following new rules.

Margies plans to reopen the patio area in her business, which has been very popular in the past.

"We are blessed to have a decent size patio. Often on the weekends, there has always been a wait," Margies said.

Businesses offering outdoor dining service must keep tables spaced a minimum of eight feet from each other and limit tables, chairs and seats should be sanitized after customer. To follow the space guidelines, Margies will have four tables in their patio area instead of seven.

"We are going to keep following the guidelines because their safety and out staffs' safety is the most important thing to us," Margies said.

She added the restaurant will only be offering counter service.

"Our servers will not be going out there, everything will be served in to-go containers with disposable cutlery," she continued.

Charlotte resident Jordan Mikalauskas, who went to South Carolina on Sunday to grab takeout, is excited about the change in the neighboring state.

"I would just use caution, washing your hands, keeping your distance, but I will definitely come check it out," he says.

Another Charlotte resident, Miranda Rieckens, doesn't anticipate visiting restaurants for outdoor dining any time soon.

"Are you going to make sure and actually sanitize behind every customer? How are you going to make the enter and exit flow so that way people are not walking too close together? There's too many questions I would have I just don't feel comfortable with it," Rieckens says.

Margies understands not everyone will be ready to come back. Therefore, she plans to continue offering carryout, curbside pick up, delivery, and no-contact deliveries.

"We would love to see you, but if you want to wait a little longer. We are ok with that. We'll still bring to your door," Margies says.

South Carolina is also lifting its work from home order on May 4, making remote working voluntary.