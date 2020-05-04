CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Pinellas County beaches are open again.

And there won’t be many restrictions.

All Pinellas County beaches reopened Monday

Visitors will be allowed to sit on the beach, walk and swim

The beaches closed on March 20 to help stop the spread of COVID-19

For the first time in six weeks, people can put their toes in the sand at Clearwater Beach as all Pinellas beaches reopen Monday morning.

“They're (beachgoers) going to need to be very mindful of keeping their social distance,” said Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter. “But also just using good judgment if they come out here and they see that it's really busy it's the time to find a different day to come back if they see traffic or it's overly congested definitely evaluate that and help us mitigate this crowd.”

Social distancing rules still apply.

Some of the first people on the beach @BN9 pic.twitter.com/IyfPQxYmyF — Fallon Silcox (@FallonSilcox) May 4, 2020

Beachgoers will have to stay six feet away from other people and no groups larger than 10 will be allowed.

Beach parking lots will be open and there will be reminder signs while driving to the beach and all along the beach.

You'll also see more officers on the sand and ambassadors making sure they're aware of the social distancing guidelines.

Officials say you should also wear your mask and add some other items to your beach bag.

“I would ask people to bring their own PPE (personal protection equipment) and sanitizers,” said Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard. “We will be sanitizing along the entire beach but it's also good to have your own if you're going to utilize the showers or touch anything else you still need to use like i said common sense.”

Also, officials are asking visitors to make a ring around your group on the beach so others know it's your space and to make sure there's adequate room between groups.

If someone is not complying with the social distancing guidelines they will be asked to leave the beach.

Hibbard also said the city also wants to help some of the businesses on the beach.

He said plans are in the works to close Cleveland Street so the restaurants have more space for outdoor seating.