ELLENTON, Fla. - For the first time in 45 days customers can sit down at a restaurant.

And plenty did.

Some restaurants reopened Monday

Phase 1 of Florida's reopening allows for 25 percent capacity dine-in seating for restaurants

In addition to resturants, beaches, some parks, stores and malls also reopened

Crowds returned to Woody’s River Roo in Ellenton. By 11:30 a.m. they already had a steady stream of customers.

All outdoor tables are 6+ feet apart with strict sanitation guidelines in place. Stools were taken away from the bar and signs explaining the new rules were displayed.

Workers at the restaurant wore masks and changes gloves frequently.

Malls Reopening

Retail stores opened Monday with limited capacity.

Also, Simon Property Group malls around the Bay area are opening.

Those include Tyrone Square Mall in Pinellas County, Ellenton Outlets in Manatee County, and Tampa Premium Outlets near the Pasco-Hillsborough county line.

Other bay area malls announced they're set to bring customers back in the coming weeks.

International Plaza in Tampa plans to open Wednesday, along with the Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota.

Westfield shopping centers says they will re-open locations in Brandon, Countryside and Citrus Park starting May 15.

Some Parks Reopened in Citrus and Hernando counties

The Withlacoochee State Trail opened Monday, along with Wallace Brooks Park in Inverness and Liberty Park.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park remains closed.

Fort Island Gulf Beach and Hernando Beach remain closed, in an abundance of caution, pending water quality results.

Not All Rushing to Reopen

Just because they can open for dine in eating today doesn't mean that all restaurant owners will.

In fact, some longtime staples in Tampa like Pop ‘n Sons near Raymond James Stadium won't be opening because they say it's just not worth the risk for a much lower profit.

"25 percent, is not, does not constitute us to pay the staff to be here," said Pop ‘n Sons owner Mandy Reavis.

Pop ‘n Sons is one of several restaurants in Tampa which will remain closed even though Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order allows them to reopen for dine in service.

The limited capacity just doesn’t make sense financially. Another reason some restaurants might not open: fears of infection.

So for now, Reavis will await when higher capacity seating will be allowed.

"They really want to get back here,” Reavis said of her employees. “They've called me constantly asking me to open the doors, but are they going to feel safe being out? And you know that's also another wild card we are playing with."

Spectrum Bay News 9 Reporters Jason Lanning, Ashley Paul and Kim Leoffler contributed to this report.