CLEARWATER, Fla. - Mexican restaurants in the Bay Area are getting ready for a busy week - Cinco de Mayo is helping owners as the state reopens.

The neon 'open' sign has never brought so much joy to hungry patrons and staff at Tequila’s Mexican Grill in Clearwater.

Life is back in motion; though, the Xs on the tables remind us that things are not quite the same.

“We never expected to stay 40 days at home and now (we) are so happy to come back to work,” said owner Elizabeth Soria.

An additional seven employees returned to work Monday night as the restaurant opened to 25% capacity.

“We’re working with pretty much half of the staff but I’m so excited, I’m very happy because I miss them and I know they’re more than happy to start to work,” Soria said.

And with Cinco de Mayo in less than 24 hours they’ll need all hands on deck.

The holiday is a perfect boost for mom and pop restaurants who’ve struggled during COVID-19 closures.

The Hispanic Outreach Center in Clearwater even put together a list of local restaurants to encourage community support.

Clearwater resident Leslie Bilbrey placed her takeout order in advance.

“Margaritas, some Modelos, and lots of Mexican food!” she said.

Of course, with seating still limited, takeout will most likely be your best bet.

“It's different this Cinco de Mayo. It’s going to be very completely different but I’m sure we will do the best we can do it,” Soria said.

“I think its really important and I mean its a reason to celebrate and people need a reason to celebrate right now,” Bilbrey said.

