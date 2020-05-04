CLEARWATER, Fla. - Mexican restaurants in the Bay Area are getting ready for a busy week - Cinco de Mayo is helping owners as the state reopens.
- LINK: List of restaurants for Adria's story
- CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: In the Central Florida area | In the Tampa Bay area
- COVID-19 IMPACTS ON: Airports, Transportation Systems | Sports Events and Teams | Attractions | School Districts and Universities | Retailers, Restaurants Adjust Hours
- FREE CHARTER WIFI: Charter Communications to Offer Free Broadband, WiFi Access to Families with Elementary, College Students
- COMPLETE COVERAGE: Spectrum News | CDC | Florida Department of Health
The neon 'open' sign has never brought so much joy to hungry patrons and staff at Tequila’s Mexican Grill in Clearwater.
Life is back in motion; though, the Xs on the tables remind us that things are not quite the same.
“We never expected to stay 40 days at home and now (we) are so happy to come back to work,” said owner Elizabeth Soria.
An additional seven employees returned to work Monday night as the restaurant opened to 25% capacity.
“We’re working with pretty much half of the staff but I’m so excited, I’m very happy because I miss them and I know they’re more than happy to start to work,” Soria said.
And with Cinco de Mayo in less than 24 hours they’ll need all hands on deck.
The holiday is a perfect boost for mom and pop restaurants who’ve struggled during COVID-19 closures.
The Hispanic Outreach Center in Clearwater even put together a list of local restaurants to encourage community support.
Clearwater resident Leslie Bilbrey placed her takeout order in advance.
“Margaritas, some Modelos, and lots of Mexican food!” she said.
Of course, with seating still limited, takeout will most likely be your best bet.
“It's different this Cinco de Mayo. It’s going to be very completely different but I’m sure we will do the best we can do it,” Soria said.
“I think its really important and I mean its a reason to celebrate and people need a reason to celebrate right now,” Bilbrey said.
Sign up now for one of our coronavirus newsletters that will show up in your inbox every weekday at 1 p.m. The newsletters highlight the most important coronavirus stories of the day that you need to know for your area.