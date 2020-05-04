ORLANDO, Fla. — As many industries begin to reopen, the hotel industry continues to be in a holding pattern.
Hotels were never required to close because of the pandemic, but with tourism at a standstill many hotels are struggling to stay open.
Here are five things to know about the current state of the hotel industry, according to the Florida Lodging and Restaurant Association.
1. 8 out of 10 hotel rooms are currently empty.
2. 88,631 people have lost their hotel industry jobs.
3. 305,146 total jobs supporting the hotel industry were lost.
4. Second quarter revenue projections are down 80 percent.
5. Hotel industry rebound is dependent on the tourism industry returning.