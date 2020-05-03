WEST BOYLSTON - West Boylston Cinema is closed in accordance with the state’s stay-at-home advisory and is experiencing a total loss in revenue.

In an effort to bring in some business, they are holding curbside popcorn pickup on Saturdays from 2 PM to 6 PM. Customers can drive up to the theater entrance and order popcorn, candy, and drinks.

Owner Kevin Broderick says he’s thankful for his customers doing what they can to help his business.



Broderick said, “We don’t have any idea of how things are going to turn out, even when the governor gives the go ahead to open everything back up. I think the last place people are going to feel comfortable going is a movie theater. So what we’re concerned about is paying the bills.”



Broderick has applied for eligible grants, but has been denied or hasd not heard back. He plans on holding more curbside pick-up events on Saturdays. You can find more information on their website.