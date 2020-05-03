BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As Florida’s phase one begins Monday, Brevard County's limitations on lodging expires too.

Florida's phase one reopening begins Monday

Under the plan, hotels can reopen but vacation rentals can't

In April the county policy group set restrictions on booking hotels, limiting to domestic violence victims, being displaced, needing quarantine, traveling for medical or work purposes, etc. During Friday’s policy group meeting Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey made the official announcement.

“That has now been lifted and we are back up and running in accordance with phase one under governor DeSantis’ order,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Under phase one, hotels are allowed to operate because they're deemed essential. But vacations rentals are still not allowed.

StarFish Realtor Lauren Barley says the Space Coast is one of the busiest vacation destinations in the state until the shutdown.

“Everyone is concerned, the income that's been lost is critical,” Barley said. “Hopefully the governor will revisit that and I hope the commissioners do to.”

Until that happens, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will make sure the county is following state orders to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

“We are going out and informing them what the rules are and local rules asking them to comply. If they are resistant we will step that up a notch but I can tell you that has not happened,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey explains.

While there's uncertainly if vacation rentals or Airbnb's will open during phase two, Barley hopes the proof will be in the numbers.

“Nobody really knows, if the numbers keep going down in Florida, I'm sure the governor slowly opening up the Airbnb's or short term rentals,” Barley said.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association issued guidance for hotels and restaurants: employees should be kept 6 feet apart, restrictions on room service, reduce in person check-in or out, including placing alcohol based sanitizer stations available to guests and more.