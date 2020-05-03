HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- While some graduating high school seniors are preparing for college, some are getting ready to enter the workforce.

And finding a job can be challenging during the pandemic. However, the construction industry is recruiting.

For two years, Jacquez Alexander has been taking construction classes at Middleton High School.

Now Alexander hopes to take those skills to the workforce.

Usually he'd be able to look for jobs at the annual Build Tampa Bay Trade Show and Job Fair. However, this year, the fair was cancelled because of COVID-19.

However, construction jobs are still available.

"Many of our contractors are hiring right now. And they are looking for talent," school board member Steve Cona said.

Construction is underway at places like Advent Health. They're building a six-story surgical center. And in Lakeland, crews are still working on Amazon's cargo hub.

Middleton's Construction and Technology teacher said he got a call from the head superintendent about jobs at both places.

"He's wanting a few of our good students that are still interested in careers. The pandemic hasn't stopped that growth. And I was excited to here that news," Middleton teacher Kyle Thompson said.

Students who have prepared for those construction jobs are thrilled to hear that too.

"It eases a lot of my concerns. I really want to thank God that the construction industry didn't take a big hit," Alexander said.

The Hillsborough County School District has seen more and more high school students interested in homebuilding and the construction trade.

The district recently received a $30,000 donation to support those students.