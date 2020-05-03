PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- As businesses of all kinds figure out when and how they can reopen, one local business owner is planning to go against the governor's order.

Gyms are not permitted to open under the governor's phase one plan to reopen Florida.

However, the owner of Amped Fitness, Travis LaBazzo, said he plans to reopen his three Pinellas County gyms on Friday. According to the governor's task force report, it does recommend gyms can reopen in limited capacity, but, the governor's executive order says gyms and fitness center will remain closed.

LaBazzo posted the announcement to his Facebook page on Friday, saying they can't wait to get back to work.

The GM of the Largo location, Clay Payne, said they still plan to open back up and will be working at a limited capacity.

"It's time to open this country back up. We need to work. The employees need to get back to work. We need to get the economy moving. People need to pay their bills," Payne said.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a statement, "I personally spoke with the owner Travis LaBazzo earlier today. Governor DeSantis' order is clear -- gyms are closed. I understand his frustration and empathize with his situation. However, the law is the law and if he opens he knows that he is in violation and that he, and his patrons, may face consequences."

With the sheriff saying the Governor's order supercedes what the task force recommended, we are waiting to see of the gym's plan to reopen changes.