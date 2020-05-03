ORLANDO, Fla. -- After weeks of closures and stay at home orders, many businesses are feeling the impact of the pandemic.

But starting Monday, some of those retailers and restaurants can start to reopen as phase one of Governor Ron DeSantis's reopening plan takes effect. After so much waiting, many business owners around the region are ready to reopen.

The reopening will allow customers to return to shop in previously-closed stores and sit down to eat at restaurants once again. Those businesses are now able to reopen to 25 percent capacity, where local governments allow, in an effort to restart the economy.

A vital part of that plan to reopen will include following CDC guidelines for health and safety, including social distancing.

Orlando Health is helping with that. After weeks of learning what is best at their own hospitals, they’ve created a website for local businesses to use, providing tips on everything they need to safely reopen.

“How to properly wash hands, how to properly take a mask off and take a mask off, how to properly clean and sanitize surfaces. So these resources are available in the form of videos and PDFs that are downloadable and we hope they will be useful for businesses as educate their employees and get ready to reopen,” said Thibaut Van Marcke, Senior Vice President at Orlando Health.

For businesses preparing to reopen, the Orlando Utilities Commission recommends flushing your water lines to help wash away any sediment that may have settled inside pipes.

They say you should flush hot water lines at every tap for several minutes, then flush cold water lines at every tap for several minutes. For restaurants, they recommend flushing all kitchen lines, including sinks, dishwashers, and appliances as well as emptying ice makers that pull directly from water taps.