Heritage Hill Brewhouse in Pompey has developed a plan to safely reopen parts of their business when given the green light to do so.

"I just feel that, why shouldn't we open outdoor activities, or businesses that have outdoor venues? Let them open up,” said Heritage Hill Brewhouse and Palladino Farms owner Dan Palladino. “We put a whole proposal together about how we would do that safely."

The proposal is hoping to reopen on-site consumption on May 15, the day the state's pause is set to end. It's a phased approach that first focuses on serving guests outside.

"We said outdoor kiosk, with a flag system for ordering, spaced out ordering, one person in line, max of eight people in line at any one time," said Palladino.

Phase one also includes staff wearing masks and gloves, outdoor tables spaced 10 feet apart and the use of disposable plates and containers. The business, which is still open for takeout, delivery and a grocery service, sent the proposal to county lawmakers, who have since sent their regional reopening plan to Albany.

"We're waiting for the word back from the governor, he's really the key piece of the puzzle here because he's the one who can give us the green light to start allowing efforts like this to move forward," said Onondaga County Legislature Chariman Dave Knapp.

Meanwhile, other restaurants think they could also safely reopen their outdoor capabilities.

"It's easy to make six feet outdoors, and people love to be outdoors,” said Brooklyn Pickle Owner and Founder Ken Sniper. “I mean, if they did anything else, they should at least open up the outdoor seating."

As restauranteurs begin fearing what a prolonged disruption could mean for the industry, especially as spring and summer usually brings big business.

"If we miss those opportunities, a lot of these places won't be around next year," said Sniper.