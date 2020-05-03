ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis met with owners of hair salons and barbershops Saturday to discuss the possibility of their businesses reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. DeSantis visited Orange County to talk with salon, barbershop owners

Owners want to be able to reopen their businesses

DeSantis said he will discuss their concerns with his task force

DeSantis visited Orange County for a roundtable discussion with Orange County mayor Jerry Demings, health professionals, shop owners and employees.

“We want to govern ourselves accordingly, do the right thing and get back to work and get back to work safely,” said John Henry, owner of J Henry’s Barber Shop.

Earlier in the week, DeSantis announced his plans for reopening Florida. Phase one, which starts May 4, will retail stores and restaurants to reopen at 25 percent capacity. But businesses like hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and gyms would have to remain closed.

Demings sent a letter to the governor Friday asking that salons be included in the first phase of his plan.

DeSantis says he will talk with his taskforce about the concerns discussed during the roundtable.

In the meantime, Demings said the county will distribute personal protective equipment, including masks and hand sanitizers to Orange County businesses.