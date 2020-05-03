Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the regional market has made changes to ensure shoppers are safe during the growers season.

In addition to vendors wearing masks and social distancing, Market Director Amanda Vitale say they’ve widened sidewalks and chained opened all of their overhead doors.

Vendors say in addition to these changes, while crowd sizes have gone down, their rent is up.



This is Otis Vezzose. He’s the owner of Carol’s veggies. He says he’s been coming to the Regional Market for 30 years.



Because of the raise in booth prices and the probability for low turnout he’s had to make many changes-including cutting back his staff.



"I cut back on my help because of the prices," said vendor Otis Vezzose, 30-year produce vendor at the Regional Market.

According to Vitale, the market board made this decision in December so it had nothing to do with coronavirus and she says it has little to do with money.

"It had very little to do with revenue and more to do with enhancing our market and the services we provide. [It had] to do with increasing our community’s experience," said Vitale.

Vendors say regardless of the changes to booth prices, they're hopeful.

“We’re down quite a bit but the people who are here are buyers; they weren’t just here to wonder around and get a hot dog or something like that, they’re here to shop," said Vezzose.

"The name of the game is get out but practice the social distancing. Stay Safe, Stay clean," said produce vendor, Jeffrey Duck.

The Grower and Summer Seasons will continue on Saturdays and Sundays until October. Every Saturday is the Farmer’s Market and Sunday is the Flea Market.