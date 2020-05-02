VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Days ahead of the state's plan to begin the first phase of reopening, Volusia County beaches are now reopening even further.

Last weekend when the county officially reopened the beaches, some of their biggest restrictions were no sunbathing, no sitting, and no coolers.

This week, those restrictions are gone. But there are still a few rules people will need to follow.

If you come to the beach, you need to maintain social distancing, you must be in a group of six or less, and your group must stay a least ten feet away from other groups.

Beach parking will also be limited. County leadrs hope that by reducing off-beach parking, it will make social distancing easier to maintain. And other than three beach ramps for handicapped vehicle access, all other beach ramps will be closed to vehicles.