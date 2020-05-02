ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some area businesses are getting ready to open their doors to customers for the first in more than a month, but there are guidelines they have to follow including capacity limits and social distancing.

Mr. Quick in Pine Hills quickly adapting to new capacity limits

Restaurant took to-go orders, but sales are down more than 50%

Mr. Quick manager Lisa Cooper looking to welcome "family" back

A few business owners are turning to security companies to help them out with crowd control, while other small restaurant’s like Mr. Quick are simply reducing the seats they have inside and encouraging outdoor seating.

Nearly a month later and the team at Mr. Quick Restaurant in Pine Hills is still standing strong, still relying on “to-go” orders only and while sales are down more than 50%.

Manager Lisa Cooper says they plan to open the diner to customers Monday under the guidance of Governor DeSantis’ first phase order.

“We’ve measured out the seating so we are doing all outdoor seating and only 25% inside,” Lisa Cooper said.

Lisa says they will keep track of the number of people themselves and at the same time adhering to local and state social distancing guidelines.

“We are going to mark it like we are supposed to, we are probably going to do to go orders straight on here and keep and eye on it and tell people when there are too many in here they are just going to have to wait outside,” Cooper said.

Arnaldo Leon said, “We can be there just keep order in your establishment.”

Arnaldo Leon is CEO of COD Protection Services. He says demand for security services has increased in the last month and could continue to rise as business need help with enforcing social distancing guidelines.

A small operation the crew at Mr. Quick plans to rely on each other to ensure the safety of their customers, no their family whom they are early looking forward to welcoming back.

“Everybody is family, we miss everybody," Cooper said.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said this week that state and local agencies could possibly be tapped to ensure businesses are in compliance with re-opening guidelines.