NORTH CAROLINA -- Small businesses in North Carolina haven’t received as much help from the payment protection program as expected.

The 9th largest state, and one of the country’s banking capitals, ranked 16th in the nation in the amount of businesses receiving PPP relief.

“Mal Pan” in Charlotte is one of the businesses hoping to get funding during the second round of federal PPP loans, which started this week.

Banking experts still expect this round of funding won't be enough and will run out quickly.

Some businesses are now turning to non-traditional lenders who are offering low or no-interest loans to help fill the gap.

One of those lenders, New York-based Witho is offering up to 50 zero-interest loans to Charlotte-area businesses. You can apply here.

Additional opportunities for small businesses (via Charlotte Center City Partners) include: