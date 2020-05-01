WORCESTER - The Vegan Nest opened in downtown Worcester two years ago. The City's Small Business Resiliency Grant Program is helping them with some financial reassurance during the pandemic.

"It has been incredibly beneficial in payroll costs and bringing staff on to the cafe. It's not something we had been doing in the past so it was obviously a huge expense for us we weren't planning for," said Vegan Nest owner Nicole Broushet.

The business was one of the 191 who received a grant from the City. The money comes from the federal government as part of the CARES Act.

Broushet says on top of making food, the grant has allowed them to start delivering groceries to customers looking for healthy options.

"Going out to the grocery stores, standing in line, seeing the shelves bare. That was something we felt we really wanted do whatever we could to alleviate that pressure," Broushet said.

The City opened a second round of small business resiliency grants Friday morning. They received 290 applications during the first round.

Mayor Joseph Petty says there are guidelines on which businesses will receive help.

"The business owner must be low to moderate income as defined by HUD, have a revenue loss of 50-percent or more due to COVID-19," Petty said in a city press conference on Wednesday.

The Mayor says he anticipates round two of grants will total somewhere around $800,000.

Broushet says because of the grants, businesses like hers are now able to look into the future.

"Having things like the grant we received has allowed us to maintain and really start to rebuild and develop programming I think is a natural extension of their business," Broushet said.

The deadline for businesses to apply for a grant is Wednesday, May 6. Due to the demand, they will be capped at $5,000 this round. ​