COCOA BEACH, Fla. — As Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled his “Safe Smart Step-by-Step Plan” to reopen Florida, Space Coast restaurants are gearing up for Phase 1, which begins on Monday.

Brevard restaurant revamps itself to abide by reopening plans

County parks and beaches set to open Friday

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis Outlines Reopening Phases

READ: Gov. DeSantis' Executive Order

During the shutdown caused by the coronavirus , workers at the Sandbar Sports Grill in Cocoa Beach focused on passing the “white glove test.”

During a press conference Wednesday, DeSantis suggested restaurants offer more outdoor dining. The restaurant listened and is working with the city of Cocoa Beach to bring in more customers.

“I actually just got off the phone with the mayor of Cocoa Beach. (The city is) working hard with the business owners, and they are coming up with a plan where we can expand our business,” said Andrew Bunin with Sandbar Sports Grill.

Plans include revamping parking lots to add more tables.

The restaurants are also getting ready for inside dining. The governor is allowing restaurants to welcome guests as long as they do not surpass 25 percent of building capacity.

Bunin says to celebrate life going back to normal in phases, they offered the community a stimulus package of their own: They are giving away more than $1,700 worth of free pizza every six minutes as a way to show their community they're grateful for helping them stay in business.

During Thursday's Brevard County Commission meeting, leaders voted 4-1 for county parks and beach parking to open Friday morning contingent on the policy board approving their motion.

The ban against tourists renting rooms at hotels and vacation rentals expires Monday.​