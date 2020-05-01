TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The bipartisan furor over Florida's problem-riddled unemployment compensation website intensified Friday, with Gov. Ron DeSantis complaining the system he inherited was "in tatters" and a Democratic state senator calling for a probe of the website's roots.

The faults with the Department of Economic Opportunity's CONNECT website have come into stark relief for hundreds of thousands of Floridians who have attempted to apply for unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus crisis.

If users haven't been locked out, they've been stymied by pages that load slowly, if at all, and requests for irrelevant or impossible-to-acquire information.



At a Friday press conference in Jacksonville, the governor built on his earlier remarks that the website was designed by Deloitte, a DEO contractor, to be "a jalopy" and "a clunker."

"The system was in tatters," DeSantis told reporters. "People couldn't even get on. There's going to be a whole investigation about what's going to need to be done about how the state of Florida could have paid $77 million for this thing.​"

On that, Sen. Darryl Rouson (D-St. Petersburg) agrees. In an interview, he ​said the legislature should convene hearings akin to those the state House held in February probing the now-defunct Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a nonprofit that gave its CEO, Tiffany Carr, a multi-million dollar pay package, including millions worth of paid time off.

"Legislatively, we might need to do what the House did with the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and that is call for hearings, but that can only happen if we have a special session," Rouson said.

Holding a special legislative session devoted to the coronavirus crisis in the coming months is a distinct possibility. Rouson says testimony from Deloitte officials, as well as those who served in the administration of former Gov. Rick Scott, which oversaw the execution of the Deloitte contract, should be fair game.

He's also asking DeSantis to block Deloitte from being awarded new state contracts - including one he says is pending with the Agency for Health Care Administration - until the company repays the state the $77 million it collected for designing the website.

"It just makes sense, C-E-N-T-S as well as S-E-N-S-E, to hold the people who were responsible for building this system accountable," Rouson said. "I want to bring clarity to an otherwise opaque system of bidding."​