TAMPA, Fla. — For salons and barbershops that were hoping to reopen under Governor Ron DeSantis' first phase of Florida's reopening, the wait will be a little bit longer.

Gov. DeSantis did not include salons and barbershops, along with gyms, in his first phase of slowly reopening the state's economy.

Chris Trevena co-owns Fame and Foils Color Bar in South Tampa and said he has mixed emotions about having to stay closed during Phase 1.

"I understand, but at the same time I feel like there's tons of things we can do or be put in place to make sure that the salon can still run," Trevena said.

Georgia opened its salons last week under tighter restrictions and Trevena hopes Florida follows suit with its own plan.

That could include customers waiting in their cars outside the shop until their appointment time, no blow drying to cut down on the spread of germs and increased sanitizing guidelines between customers of tools and stations.

Trevena said the longer the state waits to open salons, the more money his stylists are losing and the worse his customers are feeling.

"A lot of people rely on hair to feel good about themselves," he said. "And I can't imagine how anyone is feeling with two or three inches of grown out roots looking at themselves everyday.

"My staff really wants to get back in there and to see their clients and make people feel good about themselves all over again."

A task force has recommended barbershops and salons reopen under Phase 2 of the state's plan. However, the governor has not mentioned any details about the second phase or when it will happen.

He said the timetable will be data driven.