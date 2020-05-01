Some non-essential businesses are struggling to utilize the payment protection program loans because 75 percent of the loan has to be used toward payroll within eight weeks of receiving it in order to have it forgiven.

The problem for non-essential businesses is they’re still closed due to state orders, which means their employees are not working. What they want to see happen instead is have the eight-week clock on the loans begin after their businesses open.

“I think that would help everybody because our employees are really ready to come back and do hair, but we just can’t, so that’s the biggest challenge we’re having right now,” said Chris Sorell, Locketts, a salon owner.

“I would hope the government would understand certain businesses need to be declared open before they can say okay this is when you can starting using your pp program,” said Best Fitness CEO Dave Dos Santos.

Sorell and Dos Santos both have until June 15 to use it or it becomes a loan.