PINELLAS COUNTY, Fl. – Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order to re-open Florida has created confusion for many local officials.

In Pinellas County, leaders said during a meeting on Friday they're grappling with an order that is often just parts of many other documents instead of a single piece of regulation.

"If we can offer suggestions to actually list out the things and not refer to the Miami-Dade-this and the Palm Beach-that, it's starting to look like an IRS codebook as opposed to a simple executive order,” said Pinellas Commissioner Charlie Justice.

During the same meeting, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri expressed his frustration with the order in more colorful terms.

“You can't be clear with mud and that's what they gave us: a bucket of mud,” said the sheriff.

County officials instead went a step further and released their own guidance for the residents of Pinellas ahead of Phase I of the state's reopening plan on Monday.

Here are non-essential services and activities and must remain closed:

Arcade and video/game rooms

Day/Beauty spa services

Hair salon services (including braiding, hair cutting and styling)

Nail salon services

Barber shop services

Fitness, dance, Pilates, and yoga studios and gyms

Massage (unless directed by a medical provider)

Painting, craft, or art studios

Tattoo and piercing services

Bowling

Zoos

Pool halls

Concert and music halls

Locations with amusement rides and/or water parks

Movie and other theaters (including adult entertainment theaters)

County officials said the executive order is not specific enough about some businesses to re-open.

For example, for several weeks specifically pet groomers have bombarded local leaders about the shutdown of how they make their livelihoods.

Pinellas officials said they had to follow the governor's orders.

The governor claimed he didn't close them down to begin with.

“I just think that if it's clear as mud for our sheriff, our attorney and our administrator, think what it looks like for our average citizen," said Justice.

Another example is the re-starting of elective surgeries.

The order signed on Wednesday said dental, orthodontic and other dental-related professions are grouped together with surgery centers.

The order explained those can re-open with the condition that if a surge of new coronavirus cases happens, these surgical centers, along with dental offices, must be able to turn their offices into intensive care units to see virus patients.

We requested clarity from the governor's office since Thursday and has not received word back.

For more information on Pinellas County's orders and guidance regarding coronavirus and COVID-19, visit covid19.pinellascounty.org.