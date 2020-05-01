ORLANDO, Fla. -- When the tourism market in Central Florida came to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, so did 90% of meat and fish distributor Halperns’ Steak and Seafood’s business.

The gourmet distributor sold to more than 500 restaurants and hotels in the Central Florida area, including locations at the major theme parks and higher-end hotels.

Now, on Fridays, it's letting customers buy products straight from its 70,000-square-foot facility in Orlando, at just above wholesale prices, with a drive-thru service.

Sales for the supplier have gone from $3.5 million to about $600,000 a week. Halperns' said calls for orders from restaurants started to come in at the end of the week, but it's still are not sure how much business will pick up due to the 25% capacity limit put in place for restaurants with the reopening of Florida's economy.

“It’s hard for us to buy, and we do not know the demand yet," Halperns' Sales Manager Richard Starke said. "We are going to start bringing in some products that we haven’t for the past few weeks so we have it here for them, and we hope for the best.”

A big majority of the sales that Halperns' is able to keep right now is selling to grocers Whole Foods and Sprouts. It also says that its drive-thru Fridays for customers will keep going even after its corporate customers reopen.