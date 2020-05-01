STATEWIDE — Two Florida state lawmakers held a Facebook Live Q&A session about Florida’s unemployment system.

Spectrum News for weeks has been covering the troubles people have had trying to file for benefits.

Jennifer Whitten is one of those people. She was just about to celebrate her three year anniversary at her office manager job, before the pandemic hit.

“I just hit my three-year mark the day before they decided to shut down certain businesses, and so I was furloughed,” Whitten said.

She, like many others statewide, have had major problems applying on the reemployment benefits website FloridaJobs.org .

But this week she thought she might’ve woken up from this bad dream.

“And I woke up Monday morning to being eligible, and I was like yes! Finally I’ve made some kind of headway, but I’m inactive now, so I have no idea, I’ve gotten nothing, and I’m still nowhere,” she said.

So what does that eligible, yet inactive status mean for her? That's a question to a Facebook Live Townhall hosted by two state senators from both sides of the aisle, where they asked the head of Florida’s unemployment system Jonathan Satter questions submitted by Floridians.

But after watching all 34 minutes of it, Whitten was not impressed.

“I mean it was 40 minutes of nothing,” she said.

She’s not the only one who felt that way. Hundreds commented angrily about the lack of real answers.

Even when Jennifer’s question about what happens to someone deemed eligible but inactive got asked, this was Satter’s answer.

“There are a myriad of scenarios that I can’t necessarily answer for you today, we’re trying to make sure that detailed information is available to them from connect, or via emails, but just be patient,” Satter said.

But Whitten has tried to be patient for six weeks.

“We’re in May and I have to pay my bills,” Whitten said.

Satter did try to offer people some helpful advice to people. He said the best time to log on to their website was the late afternoon.

And he said the number people should try calling now is 1-833-FLAPPLY.

But right after he said that, some people commented saying they tried the number, and still got nowhere. The senators did, however, get at least one definitive answer to a question.

“Can we assure, the people watching and our constituents that what they were owed, and what they were eligible for and entitled for they’re going get paid?” asked State Senator Jason Pizzo.

“Yes, you can absolutely assure people of that,” answered Satter.

But Whitten says that conversation did little to assure her of anything.

Watch the town hall here: