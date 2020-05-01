Capital Roots is still holding its 33rd annual brunch but it's going virtual.

The Capital Roots CEO says the fundraiser typically brings in more than $100,000 for the non-profit. This funding is even more vital during the pandemic, when participation in the organization's food access programs has gone up over 50 percent.

"The fact we're able to buy the product from them and make that available to members of the community is a very important piece of our food system and our food chain," said Capital Roots CEO Amy Klein.

The brunch is scheduled for Sunday. You can find more information on the Capital Roots Facebook page.