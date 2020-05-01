CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One week before Gov. Cooper’s extended stay-at-home order is set to expire, protesters are planning to have a “driving protest” to make their voices heard regarding a goal of reopening both Mecklenbug and surrounding counties by May 9 at the latest.

According to Reopen Meck, a grassroots subchapter of Reopen NC, local business owners were not able to conduct business “due to the harsh restrictions imposed by” state and local officials.

RELATED: ReOpenNC Cofounder Splits From Group

“I have personally seen the devastation from an economic standpoint,” said Maya Pillai, founder and organizer of the Reopen Meck movement. “It’s important that these business owners, whether they own restaurants or retail shops, that their needs and their concerns are being addressed.”

RELATED: North Carolina Mall Reopening During State's Stay-At-Home Order

The protest will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in Uptown. It will start at Trade Street and end at Tryon Street. Organizers say all participants who decide to step out of their vehicle is urged with wear mask and gloves as well as follow social distancing guidelines.