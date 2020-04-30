WORCESTER - Latest numbers from the Worcester Economic Index show the Greater Worcester economy began to experience the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the first quarter of 2020.

Assumption College economics professor Dr. Thomas White releases the report each quarter.

He says the economic index decreased by 1.6%.

White says the data used is collected during the second week of the month, so the big changes the economy saw in late March are not reflected in this report.

He says he's never seen anything like this happen to the economy.

“Nothing even close. Not in my lifetime. And I think this going to be very unique," White said. "During the Great Recession we talked about this is the biggest economic downturn since the depression, well I don't know how this is going to be compared to the great recession but this is definitely unprecedented."

The next report will be released in August. ​

