With Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing that golf courses are allowed to open, the town of Fallsburg are doing their best to adjust their practices to keep everyone safe and healthy.

There are two town run golf courses in the town, Tarry Brae and Lochmor. Both are making some big changes to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“No clubhouse facilities at all, no driving range. It’s got to be walking only and tee times need to be farther apart, almost double the normal time," said Michael Decker, head golf pro at Lockmore Golf Course.

Decker says since everyone is stuck inside, they’re busy than usual, even with a ban on using golf carts.

“People are dying to get out right now. If it’s a nice day, we are going to be booked solid. That’s not normally the case this time of year. If this were any other year and we told people they had to walk, we’d have ten players instead of one hundred," Decker said.

Even with tee times fully booked, Nathan Steingart, deputy supervisor for the town says it’s about more than revenue.

“To me, this year it wasn’t so much about making money. People are cooped up in their houses, they’re stressed out financially, they’re stressed out about the way everything is in the world. So to me, it was more about providing a service," said Steingart.

Normally, the courses don’t allow outside food and beverage but right now, at Tarry Brae, they’re encouraging people to get take out from local restaurants and bring it to the course.