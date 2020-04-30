NATIONWIDE – Disney has unveiled a line of reusable cloth face masks on its online shop, with sales benifiting a nonprofit organization.

The masks, which come in a pack of four, cost $19.99 and feature Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars characters. They come in small, medium and large sizes.

The masks are available for pre-order on shopDisney.com and are expected to ship in June.

Disney said profits from the U.S. sales of the masks will be donated to MedShare, a nonprofit organization that distributes medical supplies. Disney will also donate one million face masks for children and families in underserved communities across the U.S., including in California and Florida.

“Disney’s donation will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve,” MedShare president and CEO Charles Redding said in a statement.

Previously, Disney donated more than 100,000 N95 masks to New York, California and Florida as well as 150,000 rain ponchos for health care workers.

Disney’s theme parks, including Disney World and Disneyland, remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.