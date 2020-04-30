ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Osceola County now has its first satellite testing site.

The Osceola County Health Department has set up their first satellite testing site at St. Cloud High School.

While the site was down Thursday due to bad weather, it will be operating Friday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. before moving to another location.

Jeremy Lanier, a public information officer for the Osceola County Health Department, said he’s excited to be able to bring these satellite testing sites to parts of the community that need it.

“As businesses open up in our community we’re going to have to remember this is the new normal. We will have to continue to observe social distancing and personal preventative measures including hand washing and making sure we don’t touch our eyes and face when we’re out in public spaces,” he said.

Appointments are encouraged at these satellite testing sites and insurance is not required.

The next satellite test site for the Osceola County Health Department will be in Poinciana.