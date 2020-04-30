ORLANDO, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic has brought on a new normal. It's shaping everyday interactions with others and compelling companies worldwide to adapt in order to stay relevant — or at least survive.

Orlando realty group adapts to changes brought on by COVID-19

Group has changed business practices, like going virtual

It's also changing practices for those who market your property, as well as those who decide its value.

“We’ve shifted to doing a lot of things through Zoom, online," said Jessica Estrada, who owns the Wolf Group team at Keller Williams Realty . “People are changing and adapting the way they do business. We’ve had to adapt the way we do business as well."

Estrada, who has been with Keller Williams since 2011, said that she loves meeting new people and assisting clients as they embark on one of the biggest decisions of their life.

With the stay-at-home order in place, Estrada can still let her personality shine, only now through virtual appointments, tours and Facebook Lives. Instead of just online listings to which buyers have grown accustomed, they can scroll through 3-D images of potential homes that look straight out of an HGTV design show.

Estrada said that many clients have embraced the changes. For those who are still wary, the realtor totes around hand sanitizer and wipes. If they're visiting a home, she plops antibacterial soap and hand towels in each bathroom.

“If we do have someone that wants to see a property live in person, we’ve been asking sellers to turn on all the lights, open all the doors and cabinets so we don’t have to touch anything. And we’ve been using our latex gloves and our masks," Estrada said.

And while they have seen a slight dip, homes are still selling, aided by the Federal Reserve slashing interest rates to a historical low in March.

It was right around that time that the Orange County Property Appraiser's Office went through significant changes, pulling field appraisers from the field.

“We found that seeing our cars and seeing our appraisers in the field created a little bit of discomfort for some people, so we backed off," said Property Appraiser Rick Singh. “What they’re able to do now is use aerial imagery for inspection, in some cases they’re able to use drone footage. They’re able to go to the home virtually.”

Each January, Singh says they fly Orange County to gather aerial footage. Years of flyovers are accessible online .

Back in February, the agency began developing a crisis response plan. Soon after, they closed their lobby to visitors and directed employees to begin working remotely, as they shared videos detailing their coronavirus adaptations on their website.



They also launched a webinar series, helping homeowners navigate various topics. Their first webinar centered around money-saving tips garnered a little under 400 participants.

Singh explained that the agency's training for hurricane season better prepared them for working in a different way.

He also said that the challenge gives OCPA an opportunity to look at "policies, procedures and best practices," including for distance learning and other ideas that might stick around, long after the pandemic is over.

Estrada agrees. After all, new home construction continues at a rapid pace. There are still homes to be bought, sold, and appraised.

“Everyone needs somewhere to live. We just want to make that possible in the safest way possible," she said.