CONCORD, N.C. – A shopping mall in Concord is the latest addition to the list of gyms, hair salons, and jewelry stores around the state deciding to reopen despite Gov. Cooper’s orders to shelter in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Carolina Mall posted on Facebook that it has opened its doors again to shoppers while complying with the latest local health order. It is unknown what stores are open or planning to reopen at the moment. The mall says shoppers should check with individual businesses.

“We are closely monitoring the guidelines and recommendations from the CDC and Department of Public Health and will continue to implement best practices to provide a safe shopping environment,” the post says.

Tuesday, protestors took to the state capital to demand that the state reopens to save the economy. The number of positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina went up by more than 500 on Thursday, according to the state’s health department.

The current order signed by the governor is set to expire on May 8. Business owners who violate the order can be criminally charged, face jail time, and fines.