ORLANDO, Fla. — The tornado that hit parts of Marion County and crossed I-75 last week has been upgraded in intensity.

The National Weather Service said the tornado, which hit Monday, April 20, was originally an EF-0. It's now an EF-1.

NWS says peak wind speeds are now up to 110 mph, and the path has been extended to 12.5 miles.

The tornado hit areas south of Ocala, including the Santos area, causing some damage. No one was hurt.

The line of storms that produced that tornado also produced a tornado in Seminole County. That EF-0 caused no damage and did not cause any injuries.