BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Phase one of Gov. Ron DeSantis' reopening Florida includes a big change for healthcare systems across the state.

The governor is allowing elective surgeries across the state starting Monday, May 4.

"It's elective exactly when you schedule it, but it's usually something you need to get done, so I want that to be turned back on," DeSantis said.

Health First has treated 22 patients with the coronavirus across their four hospitals in Brevard County.

They say they're ready to take on elective surgeries again, per the governor's new plan.

Health First Chief Physician Executive Dr. Jeffrey Stalnaker says elective surgeries are a large part of what they do. Their focus is on keeping staff and patients safe now that even more people will be in their facilities.

"Everyone will be wearing masks. We'll be checking temperatures at entrances. They'll see us again disinfecting, disinfecting, disinfecting," Stalnaker said.

As part of the new normal as the state begins to reopen, Health First is also making changes to scheduling.

"The way we would schedule cases in the OR and so on, would be designed so that we did not have a circumstance where people tend to congregating," Stalnaker said.

DeSantis said the state is going to keep a close eye on hospital capacity and resources.

"If we start seeing cases where more and more people are going into the hospital, and we think there might be a surge, that is going to be something we look at," DeSantis said.

Stalnaker said Health First is well equipped to push forward with treating patients.

"We do encourage individuals, if they have homemade masks to bring them, if we don't then we supply a mask," Stalnaker said.

Although still an uncertain time ahead during the coronavirus pandemic, they're urging patients not to put off urgent care.

"We're prepared and ready. We've always been open. It is safe to come back," Stalnaker said.

In terms of supplies, DeSantis said Florida has never had a shortage of ventilators. The governor said there are 379 patients currently on ventilators statewide with over 6,000 ventilators still available for use.