From shorter days to smaller classes, it's likely Florida schools will look very different when they reopen and right now, it's unclear when that will be.

Numerous groups are working on recommendations including the Governor's Re-Open Florida Task Force and the Florida Education Association.

FEA President Fedrick Ingram said the association's top priority is health and safety.

"We must ensure that we can protect all children who come into our public schools," Ingram said.

​One of the things being considered is a move to a hybrid education system where some students would return to normal classes and others would continue with distance learning.



"We have to talk about all things. We have to talk about going to school in shifts, we have to talk about one-way hallways, we have to talk about hand washing stations," said Ingram. "There's going to be some protocols that we have to follow as educators and adults who are going to take care of these kids everyday."

Matthew Hazel teaches at Freedom High School in Orlando.

He said he doesn't want to see the process to reopen rushed.

"I want the process to be safe for everyone and I don't want it to reopen just because it's expedient. I want it to be done because it's right," he said.

Hazel said new rules need to be realistic. For example, he's skeptical about the potential for "social distancing."

"If you think back to your own elementary, middle or high school experience, how could you have been six feet apart from everyone all day?" he said.

Other things being considered include having teachers wear masks, adding portable classrooms, screening campus visitors and creating new procedures for learning and disinfecting schools.

Both Ingram and Hazel agree in-person classes need to resume eventually.

"We all miss our students and we all miss our classrooms," said Hazel.