MELBOURNE, Fla. — Many attractions are turning to digital options to keep people entertained from home amid the coronavirus pandemic . Here’s what Brevard Zoo is doing:

1. Brevard Zoo is currently closed to visitors due to coronavirus, but its staff is still onsite making sure the animals are taken care of.

In addition, they are finding fun and creative virtual ways to keep guests involved from home.

2. One of their virtual options is on Brevard Zoo’s Facebook page . Weekly, they host a Facebook Live segment called “turtle time on Wednesdays. “This segment takes you behind the scenes of the Sea Turtle Healing Center, where zoo officials show you how they rehabilitate their various rescued sea turtles.

3. They will show you everything from fun crafts you can do from home, to how they conduct X-rays, and even how they do surgery or work on turtles with wounds.

4. They also have a host of other fun virtual options on their Facebook page that will allow you to see their various other animals and how they're being cared for.