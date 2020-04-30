ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As they listened to Gov. Ron DeSantis lay out his phased approach to re-opening the state on Wednesday, some St. Petersburg business owners expressed more anxiety than excitement about the plan, especially its May 4 start date.

We spoke to a number of St. Pete restaurant owners who gathered on the patio at downtown's Urban Brew & BBQ to watch DeSantis lay out his plan Wednesday afternoon.

Leslie Ann Siccone, owner of (swah-rey) dessert bar, seemed to find the prospect of re-opening in five days after being closed since March 20 daunting.

"We've been closed for five weeks, so there's a lot to do to even think about getting back open," she said.

“It makes me nervous,” said Brian Longstreth, owner of Punky’s Bar & Grill, who shuttered the doors to his business six weeks ago, as well. “But at the same time I think steps can happen.”

Both business owners say even under the governor’s limitations for re-opening, it will be challenging to get things up in running by Monday.

“We had to let go of all of our staff — 14 people,” Siccone said, “One of our staff got hired by another bakery. We’re really happy that that happened, that they could have a job that paid, and some of the staff don’t feel comfortable coming back to work with the public.”

Longstreth faces a similar problem.

“Many of (my employees) just received their first unemployment checks today, six weeks later,” he said. “So we’re trying to see who’s available, what kind of staffing levels we will need. We don’t really know.”

Most of them are looking to county and city officials for their opinion on the re-opening. One thing, however, is certain: it will be anything but grand.

“I feel confident in our people and our people’s ability and their willingness to do whatever it takes,” said Andy Salyards, owner of Urban Brew & BBQ, “But I think Urban Brew & BBQ from 6 weeks ago moving forward is always going to look different than what it did.”